Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled; 12kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 12kg hashish recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jarma Police here on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees and recovered 12 kg hashish from a truck.

According to SHO Jarma police station Jabbar Khan, the police conducted an operation on University Road and arrested an inter-district drug smuggler Tahir Hussain son of Ali Hussain resident of Orkazai.

He said that the drug peddler was trying to smuggle hashish to southern districts while concealing it in the tool box of the truck, adding that a case had been registered while further investigation was underway.

APP/azq-adi

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

2 days ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

2 days ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

2 days ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

2 days ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan