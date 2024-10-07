Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 12kg hashish recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jarma Police here on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees and recovered 12 kg hashish from a truck.

According to SHO Jarma police station Jabbar Khan, the police conducted an operation on University Road and arrested an inter-district drug smuggler Tahir Hussain son of Ali Hussain resident of Orkazai.

He said that the drug peddler was trying to smuggle hashish to southern districts while concealing it in the tool box of the truck, adding that a case had been registered while further investigation was underway.

APP/azq-adi