Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled; 73kg Of Hashish Recovered
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Bara police on Thursday successfully seized a large quantity of drugs in two separate operations, recovering over 73 kilograms of hashish and arresting a drug peddler.
According to details, acting on a tip-off, SHO Bara Hardam Gul, along with Naseem Shaheed Check post-Incharge Jamshed Khan and Naeem, stopped a motorcar bearing registration number D-5583 at a checkpoint.
Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered 30 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested the suspect, Syed Alam, a resident of Nala Khwar. The drug peddler was shifted to the local police station where a case was registered against him.
In another operation, Sub-Inspector Noor-ul-Haq intercepted motorcyclists during a patrol. The suspects broke through the checkpoint and attempted to flee.
The police pursued and managed to seize the motorcycle, recovering a bag containing 43.75 kilograms of hashish, however, the bike rider managed to escape from the scene.
DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal emphasised the importance of public cooperation in the fight against drugs, stating, "Drugs are a source of death and disgrace. We will not show any leniency to those involved in the drug trade.”
He warned that crackdowns would continue against drug dealers, smugglers, suppliers, and their facilitators.
