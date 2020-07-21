UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:29 PM

Islamabad Tarnol police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics, arresting a person and recovering a large cache of drugs from his possession, a police spokesman said

According to details, a team headed by Sub-Inspector Shahid Asghar arrested a drug pusher, identified as Shaikhbaz Khan, from the area of Dhoke Paracha besides recovered 4.

270 kilogram hashish from his possession. Case has been registered against Shaikhbaz at Tarnol police station and further investigation was underway.

