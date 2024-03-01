Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; over nine kg hashish recovered

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) SHO City Timur Saleem Khan in a successful operation on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle large quantity of drugs failed and arrested two peddlers while recovering more than nine kg of hashish recovered.

According to the office of District Police Officer Nazir Khan, a police team under the supervision of DSP City Adnan Azam Khan, SHO City Taimur Salim Khan along with in-charge Sardaryab Farhad Khan conducted a successful operation on the

Sardaryab picket and recovered over nine kg of hashish from a motor car.

The police arrested two drug peddlers Zarmayin resident of Badha Baer, Peshawar and Janisar resident of Parang Mirzagaan and a case was registered.

APP/adi