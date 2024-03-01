Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled; Over Nine Kg Hashish Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) SHO City Timur Saleem Khan in a successful operation on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle large quantity of drugs failed and arrested two peddlers while recovering more than nine kg of hashish recovered.
According to the office of District Police Officer Nazir Khan, a police team under the supervision of DSP City Adnan Azam Khan, SHO City Taimur Salim Khan along with in-charge Sardaryab Farhad Khan conducted a successful operation on the
Sardaryab picket and recovered over nine kg of hashish from a motor car.
The police arrested two drug peddlers Zarmayin resident of Badha Baer, Peshawar and Janisar resident of Parang Mirzagaan and a case was registered.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's growing startup ecosystem driving innovation, entrepreneurship: Envoy7 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolted Baluchistan' Harnai, adjacent areas7 minutes ago
-
MPA vows to improve living standard of people10 hours ago
-
PML-N vows to initiate poor centric policies: Musadik10 hours ago
-
3 killed in Shah Latif Town Karachi11 hours ago
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony12 hours ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast12 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags12 hours ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases12 hours ago
-
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs12 hours ago
-
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change12 hours ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”12 hours ago