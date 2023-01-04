Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) ::The District police on Wednesday apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 116 gram ICE drug and 4,415 gram hashish from their custody.

SHO City Sohail Shah along with his team conducted a raid in Sawalakh graveyard area and confiscated 1,115 gram hashish from alleged drug peddler Sajjad, while in another crackdown accused drug seller Munib Khan was arrested with 116 gram ICE and 3,300 gram hashish. The police registered cases and started further investigation.