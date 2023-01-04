UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled, Two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) ::The District police on Wednesday apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 116 gram ICE drug and 4,415 gram hashish from their custody.

SHO City Sohail Shah along with his team conducted a raid in Sawalakh graveyard area and confiscated 1,115 gram hashish from alleged drug peddler Sajjad, while in another crackdown accused drug seller Munib Khan was arrested with 116 gram ICE and 3,300 gram hashish. The police registered cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

11 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.