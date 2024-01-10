Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held

The Excise Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday foiled bids to smuggle narcotics in two major operations and arrested two drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Excise Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday foiled bids to smuggle narcotics in two major operations and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to an Excise spokesman, the Excise police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on a courier office here and intercepted a parcel filled with 630 grams of hashish.

In another operation, an international drug smuggler was arrested from Haji Camp Ada while carrying 1955 grams of high-quality in a travel bag. The drug peddler was trying to smuggle the drug abroad.

The two drug peddlers were shifted to the police where cases were registered against them and further investigation was underway.