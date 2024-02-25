Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The district police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered three kg of ice while arresting two peddlers.

According to the Police spokesman, SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi acting on an intelligence based information blocked Bypass Road here and during checking of vehicles arrested two accused identified as Mustafa resident of Peshawar and Syed Ayat Khan resident of Jamrud Ghandi.

The police recovered three kgs of ice from the secret compartments of a vehicle.

During the initial investigation, the accused disclosed Names of their accomplices and confessed that they had been smuggling different types of drugs to other districts of the country. The police constituted teams to arrest other accomplices of accused.