Bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab foiled, three held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Excise Department while tightening the noose around the drug smugglers on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from Peshawar to Punjab and arrested two drug peddlers and a facilitator.

The spokesman of Excise Police Mardan said that acting on a tip-off, the Excise police carried out an operation in Rashakai and intercepted a vehicle.

In search of the vehicle, Excise police recovered 18 kg of hashish from secret compartments.

The police arrested two drug smugglers resident of Faisalabad along with their facilitator, the spokesman, said adding that the accused have previous criminal records, about whom more information is being sought.

A case has been registered against the three accused in Mardan Excise Police Station under the anti-narcotics provisions.