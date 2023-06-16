Bid to smuggle narcotics to Balochistan foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :In a joint operation the police station Excise Mardan Region and Excise Intelligence on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan.

According to spokesperson of Excise department, drug peddler Shahid Nawaz resident of resident of Lakki Marwat was trying to smuggle hashish to Nizampur, Balochistan.

The Excise police arrested the accused and recovered 72 kg hashish from a pickup truck.

A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.