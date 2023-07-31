Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Narcotics To Punjab Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Excise Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab province and arrested two drug peddlers.

The spokesman of the Excise department said that the SHO Police Station Excise Mardan acting on a tip-off intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number LEF-1493 at Charsadda Interchange towards Ghani Khan Road and during checking recovered 4800 grams of hashish from different compartments of the vehicle.

The Excise police arrested two accused from the spot and also took the vehicle and narcotics into custody. Further investigation from the accused drug peddlers was underway.

