Bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees foiled

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to transport millions of rupees' worth of drugs on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) close to Hassanabdal.

A spokesman for the NHMP said that the cops motioned for a suspicious car travelling from Peshawar to stop, and the driver took off.

The driver fled the situation, leaving the car behind on the road, as the NHMP officers pursued the suspicious vehicle close to the Hazara Interchange.

Twelve packages of heroin, totalling about 12 kilograms, were found inside the suspected car after a search. The spokesperson also stated that the driver's escape was still being looked for. During the operation, sector commander NHMP Shafique ur Rehman accompanied the force at the location. "After the legal procedure, the recovered drugs were given to ANF Attock," the spokesperson further stated.

