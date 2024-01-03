Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Narcotics Worth Millions Of Rupees Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees foiled

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to transport millions of rupees' worth of drugs on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) close to Hassanabdal

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday thwarted an attempt to transport millions of rupees' worth of drugs on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) close to Hassanabdal.

A spokesman for the NHMP said that the cops motioned for a suspicious car travelling from Peshawar to stop, and the driver took off.

The driver fled the situation, leaving the car behind on the road, as the NHMP officers pursued the suspicious vehicle close to the Hazara Interchange.

Twelve packages of heroin, totalling about 12 kilograms, were found inside the suspected car after a search. The spokesperson also stated that the driver's escape was still being looked for. During the operation, sector commander NHMP Shafique ur Rehman accompanied the force at the location. "After the legal procedure, the recovered drugs were given to ANF Attock," the spokesperson further stated.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Motorway Drugs Driver Road Vehicle Car Attock From Million

Recent Stories

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

4 minutes ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

4 minutes ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

4 minutes ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

2 minutes ago
 PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions ..

PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions alert

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in ..

Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Kerman terrorist attack

2 minutes ago
Meeting regarding promotion of industrialization h ..

Meeting regarding promotion of industrialization held

2 minutes ago
 'Make Britain great': right-wing upstarts threaten ..

'Make Britain great': right-wing upstarts threaten UK Tories

2 minutes ago
 Impeachment push against Biden immigration chief

Impeachment push against Biden immigration chief

2 minutes ago
 Concluding session of Josh Games 2023 Gilgit regi ..

Concluding session of Josh Games 2023 Gilgit regional segment held in Gilgit

2 minutes ago
 SIFC Committee reviews progress to further improve ..

SIFC Committee reviews progress to further improve investment climate

6 minutes ago
 NA-122: Appeal filed against rejection of Imran Kh ..

NA-122: Appeal filed against rejection of Imran Khan's nomination papers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan