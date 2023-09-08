Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Non-custom Paid Goods Foiled; Worth Rs 519mln Goods Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

The Customs Collectorate Enforcement Team, in cooperation with DI Khan police on Friday conducted a successful operation and foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom-paid goods worth Rs 519 million to different parts of the country

The spokesman of the customs collectorate, Sohail said that three trucks and five containers were also seized in the operation conducted in the Darazinda area of district DI Khan.

He said that the trucks and containers were full of smuggled goods, including imported cloth, electronic gadgets, black tea, and other precious items, adding that the local police and customs authorities were jointly investigating the seized goods.

He said that the value of smuggled goods, including vehicles, was estimated at Rs 519 million, including goods worth Rs 389 million and trucks and containers worth Rs 130 million.

Sohail said this was one of the biggest cases made by customs in the area during the last few years as South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was in the grip of terrorism and several attacks were also carried out on customs officials, wherein some personnel embraced martyrdom in these attacks.

