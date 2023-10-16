Bid to smuggle Rs 150mln non-custom paid cigarette foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Custom Collector DI Khan on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of non-custom paid cigarettes from North Waziristan to different parts of the country.

According to Custom Collector, the value of the cigarette was estimated at Rs 150 million which was concealed in secret compartments of a dumper truck.

The truck driver was apprehended from the spot along with the non-custom paid vehicle used in the smuggling.