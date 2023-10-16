Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Rs 150mln Non-custom Paid Cigarette Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Bid to smuggle Rs 150mln non-custom paid cigarette foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Custom Collector DI Khan on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of non-custom paid cigarettes from North Waziristan to different parts of the country.

According to Custom Collector, the value of the cigarette was estimated at Rs 150 million which was concealed in secret compartments of a dumper truck.

The truck driver was apprehended from the spot along with the non-custom paid vehicle used in the smuggling.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Driver Vehicle From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

10 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

10 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

10 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

10 hours ago
Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

13 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan