Bid To Smuggle Rs 150mln Non-custom Paid Cigarette Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In a joint operation, the anti-smuggling team under the supervision of Collector Custom DI Khan, RPO Kohat, DPO Hangu and AC Customs Kohat conducted a major operation and seized two dumper trucks carrying 450 cartons of non-custom paid smuggled cigarettes of international brands.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the drivers of the two trucks were trying to smuggle the cigarettes worth Rs 150 million from North Waziristan to different parts of the country.

The truck drivers were apprehended from the spot along-with the non-custom paid cigarettes and the vehicles being used in the smuggling.

APP/adi

