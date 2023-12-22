Bid to smuggle truckload of fertilizers bags foiled

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Agriculture officials on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle 650 bags of fertilizers to Balochistan and seized the truck.

In compliance with the orders of deputy commissioner DG Khan Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak, assistant director agriculture Malik Kaleem and officials stopped a truck at Sakhi Sarwar check post. The truck driver Ishaq Khan failed to produce any document regarding the bulk transportation of Sarsabz Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertilizers bags and seized the truck.

A complaint has been sent to Sakhi Sarwar police in DG Khan for registration of FIR.

Meanwhile, during strict checking at the check posts, police deployed at Ghazi Ghat post spotted a non-custom-paid Japanese car, Alto, and handed it over to customs officials for further action.

Moreover, two fertilizers dealers were arrested for selling fertilizers bags at high price including Ashiq Hussain from Shah Sadar Deen and Sanaullah from Adda Faqeer Wali area.