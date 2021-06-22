UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle Weapons Foiled

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:21 PM

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Central Investigation Agency (CIA) claimed on Tuesday to have seized weapons from a car by arresting two suspects.

Incharge anti-organize crime DSP Irfan Safdar said that a team of CIA Sargodha headed by Incharge CIA Inspector Muhammad Yosuf chased a suspected car and intercepted it near Lak Morh, in the limits of Jhal Chakiyan police station.

The chasing team checked the car and recovered 9 rifles 223 bore, 5 rifles 444 bore, 3 guns 12 bore, a Kalashnikov, 14 magazine, 7000 bullets and parts of various weapons from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The accused belonged to Bhalwal Tehsil were smuggling weapons from Peshawarto Sargodha.

Further investigation was underway.

