Bid to smuggle weapons foiled in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district police Tuesday arrested a smuggler who was trying to smuggle weapons from Dara Adam Khel to South Waziristan in a truck

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : The district police Tuesday arrested a smuggler who was trying to smuggle weapons from Dara Adam Khel to South Waziristan in a truck.

Spokesman of Kohat police said SHO Riaz Shaheed police station Islamudin acting on a tip off intercepted a truck No ZBT-1443 near Kohat Tunnel Toll Plaza on Indus highways and on checking recovered 23 pistols, 4 rifles and 4700 cartridges of different bores concealed in secretar compartment of the vehicle.

The police arrested Habib Gul s/o Sakhi Rehman resident of South Waziristan from the spot and registered case against him. He was handed over to investigation team on judicial remand.