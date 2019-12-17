UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bid To Smuggle Weapons Foiled In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled in Kohat

The district police Tuesday arrested a smuggler who was trying to smuggle weapons from Dara Adam Khel to South Waziristan in a truck

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : The district police Tuesday arrested a smuggler who was trying to smuggle weapons from Dara Adam Khel to South Waziristan in a truck.

Spokesman of Kohat police said SHO Riaz Shaheed police station Islamudin acting on a tip off intercepted a truck No ZBT-1443 near Kohat Tunnel Toll Plaza on Indus highways and on checking recovered 23 pistols, 4 rifles and 4700 cartridges of different bores concealed in secretar compartment of the vehicle.

The police arrested Habib Gul s/o Sakhi Rehman resident of South Waziristan from the spot and registered case against him. He was handed over to investigation team on judicial remand.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Vehicle Kohat From

Recent Stories

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

10 minutes ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

11 minutes ago

Top Afghan Security Official En Route to Iran for ..

5 minutes ago

Dialogue to focus on exploring shared prosperity t ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.