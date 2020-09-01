UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle Weapons Foiled, Two Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:35 PM

Kohat police on Tuesday foiled a bid of weapons smuggling and arrested two alleged smugglers near Muslimabad check post at Indus highway here

Police spokesman said the alleged smugglers identified as Khanzali and Mujeeb ur Rehman, residents of Dara Adam Khel were trying to smuggle ten pistols and ten chargers in their car to southern districts.

On a tip-off SHO Irfan Khan and his team arrested both the smugglers and recovered the weapons.

A case was registered against both the smugglers at Jerma police station as both have confessed to their crime.

More Stories From Pakistan

