Bid to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 100 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 100 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Naimatullah, who was trying to illegally ship wheat flour out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.