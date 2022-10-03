Bid to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 130 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department, Rawalpindi and the district police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 130 bags of the commodity.

According to the district administration spokesman, the officials of the food department along with the Naseerabad police confiscated a vehicle loaded with wheat flour.

He said that the police arrested a driver named Naseem for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor the district exit points to stop wheat smuggling.