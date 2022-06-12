Bid to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2340 flour, 1200 wheat bags confiscated

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police during a joint operation on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 2340 flour bags besides 1200 wheat bags.

The flour and wheat were impounded in trucks, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a news release.

Four truck drivers were also arrested who were identified as Khan Waiz, Jahangir, Rizwan and Yousaf.

On the occasion, SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated Naseerabad police team and said action would be taken against those involved in illegal transportaion of wheat and flour.