Bid to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 28 tons flour confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour besides seizing over 28 tons of flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a vehicle loaded with 28 tons of wheat flour.

A driver namely Khial Zada was also sent behind the bars and police impounded a vehicle, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling.