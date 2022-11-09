UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle Wheat & Flour Foiled; 750 Bags Confiscated

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour and seized 750 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Umar Hayat, who was trying to illegally ship out 600 wheat bags and 150 flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

