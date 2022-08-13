Bid to smuggle wheat foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration, the food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday night foiled bids to smuggle wheat and seized over 500 metric tons of wheat.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Deputy Director Food, Rawalpindi conducted a raid and confiscated 16 vehicles loaded with wheat.

The spokesman informed that DFC Muhammad Safian along with other authorities concerned, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Chakri Rest area and foiled bids to smuggle wheat and recovered 500 Matric tons of wheat, brought from Pindi Bhattian, Gujranwala and Hafizabad and illegally being shipped out.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

