Bid to smuggle wheat foiled

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat to Multan.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustufa foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat during a raid against illegal transportation of wheat.

The wheat was shifted to the Jehanian food Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Hamid Sindhu said that nobody could transport wheat illegally, however, there was a complete ban on inter-district transportation of wheat. He said strict action will be taken against the smuggler.