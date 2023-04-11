Bid To Smuggle Wheat Foiled
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat to Multan.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustufa foiled a bid to smuggle 300 maunds of wheat during a raid against illegal transportation of wheat.
The wheat was shifted to the Jehanian food Centre.
Deputy Commissioner Hamid Sindhu said that nobody could transport wheat illegally, however, there was a complete ban on inter-district transportation of wheat. He said strict action will be taken against the smuggler.