Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 240 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat besides seizing 240 wheat bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department alongwith Taxila police confiscated a vehicle loaded with 240 wheat bags.

A driver namely Numan was also sent behind the bars and police impounded a vehicle, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.