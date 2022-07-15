UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle Wheat Foiled; 240 Bags Confiscated

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 240 bags confiscated

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat besides seizing 240 wheat bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat besides seizing 240 wheat bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department alongwith Taxila police confiscated a vehicle loaded with 240 wheat bags.

A driver namely Numan was also sent behind the bars and police impounded a vehicle, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Numan Rawalpindi Taxila Wheat

Recent Stories

European Commission Proposes Ban on Imports of Rus ..

European Commission Proposes Ban on Imports of Russian Gold to EU

10 seconds ago
 Five drug peddlers, bootleggers held

Five drug peddlers, bootleggers held

12 seconds ago
 Stocks rise as US consumers keep spending

Stocks rise as US consumers keep spending

13 seconds ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Marks Up Assault Weap ..

US House Judiciary Committee Marks Up Assault Weapons Ban Bill Amid Wave of Mass ..

14 seconds ago
 KP CM directs completion of formalities to operati ..

KP CM directs completion of formalities to operationalize Centre on Countering V ..

18 seconds ago
 4 held for possessing illegal weapons

4 held for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.