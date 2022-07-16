UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle Wheat Foiled; 400 Bags Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 07:03 PM

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and seized 400 wheat bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and seized 400 wheat bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police confiscated a vehicle loaded with 400 wheat bags.

The driver of the vehicle Nasar Hayat was also sent behind the bars, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

