UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bid To Smuggle Wheat Foiled Near Obaavro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:04 PM

Bid to smuggle wheat foiled near Obaavro

District administration on Monday confiscated 20 trawlers of wheat near Obaavro at Sindh Punjab border in bid to control smuggling

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :District administration on Monday confiscated 20 trawlers of wheat near Obaavro at Sindh Punjab border in bid to control smuggling.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt retd Muhammad Khalid Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Obavro Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Mukhtiar kar Amanullah Dahar and Assistant Mukhtiar kar Obavro Mahtab Malik conducted a raid on National Higway and confiscated wheat weighing Thousand Maunds.

AC Riaz Ahmed Shaikh told that wheat was carrying out to Multan via Nawbshah-Sakrand, despite ban imposed on the transportation of commodity to Punjab.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Punjab Ghotki Border Wheat

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

16 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meet ..

20 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

22 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

27 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

35 minutes ago

Roscosmos Puts Employees Returned From Kourou Spac ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.