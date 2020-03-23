Bid to smuggle wheat foiled near Obaavro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :District administration on Monday confiscated 20 trawlers of wheat near Obaavro at Sindh Punjab border in bid to control smuggling.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt retd Muhammad Khalid Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Obavro Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Mukhtiar kar Amanullah Dahar and Assistant Mukhtiar kar Obavro Mahtab Malik conducted a raid on National Higway and confiscated wheat weighing Thousand Maunds.

AC Riaz Ahmed Shaikh told that wheat was carrying out to Multan via Nawbshah-Sakrand, despite ban imposed on the transportation of commodity to Punjab.