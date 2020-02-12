Bidding process completes to dispose off APO, Aik Hunar Aik Nagar: NA told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government had completed the bidding process to dispose off the Abandoned Properties Organization (APO) and Aik Hunar Aik Nagar programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government had completed the bidding process to dispose off the Abandoned Properties Organization (APO) and Aik Hunar Aik Nagar programme.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the house, the minister said that a cell would be established in the Establishment Division which would look after the process in this regard.

Ali Muhammad said the government had decided to sell off assets and properties of Federal ministries and allied departments which were not in use.

The minister said that the government would welcome if the parliamentarians had any proposal to formulate a policy on abandoned properties.

He said that the properties had belonged to persons who rendered great sacrifices during the war of 1971 and stood should to shoulder with armed forces of the country.

Ali Muhammad said the previous governments did nothing for the people who worked and sacrificed for the country.

Regarding the Aik Hunar Aik Nagar programme, he recommended that the matter should be sent to concerned standing committees for further discussion if the programme had any benefit for the country's economy.

On the request of Ali Muhammad, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser referred the issue of Aik Hunar Aik Nagar programme to the standing committee concerned for further deliberations.