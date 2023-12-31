Bidding process for cadet college near Basti Bulail underway

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The bidding process for the construction of first cadet college near Basti Bulail is underway.

According to the Punjab Building Department sources, the tenders for the Rs 1,488 million cadet college project would be opened on January 11.

Nine firms had submitted their bids for the project, which would be completed in three years, the sources said.

The uplift project would be completed in next three years time period and the project would facilitate the students of South Punjab as they went far flung areas first for study.

APP/sak