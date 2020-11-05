Biden is short 6 electoral votes to reach White House : Reports

(@fidahassanain)

Biden is at 264 and Trump at 214 and counting of votes is still continuing in many states.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is only short of 6 electoral votes to reach White House, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

There is a tough competition between both Presidential Candidates Joe Biden and Donald J. Trump as results of key states are pouring in.

Biden won elections in Michigan and Wisconsin state.

Total 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states where the vote counts is continuing.

According to the latest reports, Biden is at 264 while President Trump is at 214. AFP reported that US media organizations projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.

It reported that Biden had 22 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York and Washington DC.

Biden also flipped three states including Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin won by Trump in 2016.

If Biden were to win in Nevada, AFP said, he would in theory have the necessary 270.

Trump, however, had falsely claimed his victory yesterday as the counting of votes was continued in many states. He also said that he would approach the US Supreme Court to halt voting process , and in case of failure, would challenge the overall results of the US.

The whole world is watching the results of US elections which hopefully will be announced till today’s evening.