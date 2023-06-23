Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

(@Abdulla99267510)

Biden and Modi reiterate their call for collective efforts to combat all UN-listed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qa'ida, Daesh, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued a joint statement emphasizing the need for Pakistan to prevent the use of its territory for launching terrorist attacks.

During their meeting in the United States, the leaders expressed solidarity in their fight against global terrorism.

The comprehensive 58-point statement, released by the White House, strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and urged Pakistan to take immediate action against extremist groups allegedly operating within its borders, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Furthermore, Biden and Modi reiterated their call for collective efforts to combat all UN-listed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qa'ida, Daesh, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

They emphasized the importance of holding accountable those responsible for acts of terror, such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot incidents.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the leaders agreed on the urgent need for uninterrupted assistance to the Afghan people.

They expressed their unwavering support for a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan.

In line with this, they called upon the Taliban to adhere to UNSC Resolution 2593, which prohibits the use of Afghan territory to threaten or attack any country, harbor terrorists, or plan and finance terrorist activities.

Additionally, Biden and Modi stressed the significance of establishing an inclusive political framework in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls.

Turning their attention to Myanmar, the leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the country following the military coup in 2021. They called for the release of all arbitrarily detained individuals, the initiation of constructive dialogue, and the transition towards an inclusive Federal democratic system.

President Biden commended Prime Minister Modi for his impactful participation in the G7 Hiroshima Summit and expressed anticipation for the upcoming G20 Summit in September, to be hosted by India. The US President also praised India's leadership during its ongoing G20Presidency.