Biden Nominates Career Diplomat Donald Blome To Be US Ambassador To Pakistan - White House

54 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated career diplomat Donald Blome to be the US Ambassador to Pakistan, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles: Donald Armin Blome, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the White House said.

