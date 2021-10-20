Biden Nominates Career Diplomat Donald Blome to Be US Ambassador to Pakistan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) President Joe Biden has nominated career diplomat Donald Blome to be the US Ambassador to Pakistan, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles: Donald Armin Blome, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the White House said.