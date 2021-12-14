Biden Nominee for US Envoy to Pakistan Says to Press Islamabad to Target All Terror Groups

(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden's nominee for US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, said during his confirmation heating on Tuesday that he will press Islamabad to target all terrorist organizations without differentiating between them

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, said during his confirmation heating on Tuesday that he will press Islamabad to target all terrorist organizations without differentiating between them.

"On the critical issue of counterterrorism, if confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction," Blome told US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "The United States and Pakistan are committed to combatting Al- Qaida, ISIS-Khorasan and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. If confirmed, I also will engage Pakistan on fighting all other groups - including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"

Blome emphasized that he is determined to work toward reducing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"The region can ill afford another conflict, especially between nuclear-armed states," he said. "If confirmed, I will work with my colleagues to decrease tensions between India and Pakistan."

Blome pointed out that strong US bilateral partnerships with India and Pakistan are not mutually exclusive and Washington needs productive ties with both states.

"Pakistan and India should decide the pace, scope, and character of their bilateral interactions," he added.