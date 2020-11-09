UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Urged To Keep Kashmir Conflict In Priority Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Biden urged to keep Kashmir conflict in priority agenda

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) on Monday urged the United States President Elect Joe Biden and the Vice President Elect Kamala Harris to keep the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in their priority agenda bearing in mind their election campaign assertions.

The OKC leadership including Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister A Majid Tramboo forwarded a congratulatory letter the Joe Biden and Madam Kamala Harris upon their resounding victory in the United States of America's Presidential election.

The OKC leadership asked them to keep the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in their priority agenda bearing in mind that Biden, during the election campaign, asked the Indian government,"…to take all necessary steps to restore rights of all the people of Kashmir" while Madam Harris generated enormous hope among Kashmiris when she declared, "We've to remind Kashmiris that they're not alone in the world".

The OKC leadership further elaborated that the gross human rights atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in terms extrajudicial killings particularly with pellet-shot guns, torture, molestation and gang rapes, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership and inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.

OKC recalled that the fascist Modi, Prime Minister of India, while breaking all the diplomatic norms, launched President Trump's election campaign at the Texas "Howdy Modi" event by introducing the slogan - "THIS ELECTION - TRUMP IS TRIUMPHANT; Abi Ki Bar - Trump Ki Sarkar".

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister World Hurriyat Conference Trump Jammu United States Event All Government

Recent Stories

Moon Hopes to Build on Alliance With US, Progress ..

2 minutes ago

119 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: I ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 126 more COVID-19 cases, 27,553 i ..

2 minutes ago

Volvo auto parts suppliers to invest 5 bln yuan in ..

2 minutes ago

US Police Investigating After Black Male Shot Dead ..

2 minutes ago

Journalist Protection Bill 2020 finalized, says Sh ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.