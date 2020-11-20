Biden will extend relief to Muslim Ummah, US Black, hopes Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Ex Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senior Vice President, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, hoped that The United States(US) president elect, Joe Biden, would extend relief to Muslim Ummah.

" Joe Bden will not only extend relief to Muslim Ummah, but also to African Americans ( Black people)' " he said while talking to media here on Friday.

He declared Kabul the most important capital of the world adding that stable Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan.

" Kabul is the most important capital of the world because something happens there, it affects Islamabad too," Mr Gilani observed.

PPP stalwart informed peace in Afghanistan is in favour of Pakistan.

On PLM-N supremo, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif return to country, Mr Gilani maintained that his party can update about it in a better way.