UrduPoint.com

Biden's Free COVID-19 Tests Plan Shortchanges Americans Of Color, Hardest-hit Communities: Media

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Biden's free COVID-19 tests plan shortchanges Americans of color, hardest-hit communities: media

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to ship 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans was largely lauded, but those who serve the nation's most vulnerable said the tests should have been distributed more equitably, according to a report of The Washington Post.

An estimated 64 million Americans live in multigenerational households, according to the most recent data available, a disproportionate number of them people of color and many of them working in essential jobs in cities and communities where the pandemic has hit hardest, said the report.

Myron Quon, executive director of Pacific Asian Counseling Services, which serves the immigrant community in Los Angeles, said four tests for families in vulnerable communities "is just not sufficient. Not even close."The Biden administration said it came up with offering four tests per household by looking at the number of tests first available for distribution and dividing that by the total number of U.S.

Related Topics

Washington Los Angeles Post Asia Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

3 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issue ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issues its first annual report for ..

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 202 ..

Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into Future of Fina ..

30 minutes ago
 Poland, Hungary risk slashed EU funding in court r ..

Poland, Hungary risk slashed EU funding in court ruling

2 minutes ago
 Russia appears to be continuing military build-up ..

Russia appears to be continuing military build-up around Ukraine: NATO chief

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>