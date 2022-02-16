WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to ship 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans was largely lauded, but those who serve the nation's most vulnerable said the tests should have been distributed more equitably, according to a report of The Washington Post.

An estimated 64 million Americans live in multigenerational households, according to the most recent data available, a disproportionate number of them people of color and many of them working in essential jobs in cities and communities where the pandemic has hit hardest, said the report.

Myron Quon, executive director of Pacific Asian Counseling Services, which serves the immigrant community in Los Angeles, said four tests for families in vulnerable communities "is just not sufficient. Not even close."The Biden administration said it came up with offering four tests per household by looking at the number of tests first available for distribution and dividing that by the total number of U.S.