UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bids For 20 E&P Blocks' Auction To Open On Friday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:26 PM

Bids for 20 E&P blocks' auction to open on Friday

The Petroleum Division (PD) is all set to open the bidding, received for the auction of 20 new oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks, on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) is all set to open the bidding, received for the auction of 20 new oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks, on Friday.

The tender inviting interested national and international companies to participate in the bidding process had been floated in national dailies on October 5, 2020.

The new blocks would be awarded in all the existing four zones I,II, III and I(F), namely Block-3068-6 (Killa Saifullah), Block-2762-2 (Desert), Block-3067-7 (Sharan), Block-3272-16 (Lilla) Block-3372-25 (Abbottabad), Block-3471-1 (Nowshera), Block-3372-26 (Hazro), Block-3273-5 (Jhelum), Block- 3372-27 (North Dhurnal), Block-2668-23 (Khewari East), Block-3068-9 (Nareli), Block-3068-10 (Block-28 North), Block-3170-11 (Dera Ismail Khan), Block-3069-9 (Suleiman), Block-3072-9 (Okara), Block-3171-2 (Nurpur), Block-2972-7 (Vehari), Block-2972-8 (Sutlej), Block-2770-4 (Islamgarh) and Block-2467-17 (Sujawal South).

Earlier in September 2018, the PTI government soon after coming into power realized the need to step up the exploration activities in potential areas and conducted a bidding round of 10 onshore exploration blocks, which was held after a gap of almost five years.

Unfortunately, the previous government remained unable to award even a single oil and gas exploration blocks during its five-year tenure from the year 2013-2018 The new E&P blocks' auction is part of the government strategy adopted to achieve self-sufficiency in the oil and gas sector by introducing ease-of-doing-business and radical measures to ensure a level-playing field for all competitors.

The country's total sedimentary area is around 827,268 square kilometers, out of which 320, 741 KM or 39 per cent of the area is under exploration.

According to a recent study about fast depletion of existing hydrocarbon reservoirs in the country, the existing deposits would further deplete by 60 per cent by the year 2027, which stressed the need for accelerating exploration activities in potential areas on war-footing.

As per an official report, there is a gap of over 2 billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) gas between production and demand of the commodity to meet requirements of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country, The gap is being bridged through the increased import of Liquefied Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

\395\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Import Abbottabad Oil Okara Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Jhelum Vehari Hazro Sujawal September October Gas 2018 2020 National University All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

4 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

16 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

13 seconds ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

15 seconds ago

Tesco logs record Christmas as virus sparks online ..

16 seconds ago

China unveils top 10 advances in life sciences

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.