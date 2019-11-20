Bids for Allama Iqbal M-3 Industrial City invited

The Punjab government on Wednesday invited bids for development of the Allama Iqbal Industrial City after launching Priority Special Economic Zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday invited bids for development of the Allama Iqbal Industrial City after launching Priority Special Economic Zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ).

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Allama Iqbal Industrial city had been planned over 4,000 acres which was strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

He said that main boulevard area, an entry gate and a boundary wall would be completed within six months. He said the FIEDMC Special Economic Zones was the largest one in Pakistan over 8,500 acres.

He said that M-3 Industrial city was another mega project of the FIEDMC under Special Economic Zone had attracted US $ 1.8 billion Foreign Direct Investment as well investment from local industrialists.

He said the major famous brands like Coco Cola, Hyndai, Renault, Hayat Kimya, Daewoo Treet JV, Dell JW, Time Ceramics, Orient, Ghani Group, Brighto Paints and many more were set up in the estate.

Mian Kashif said that more than 22 Chinese companies had started building their infrastructure in M-3 Industrial City and private sector preferred to work with FIEDMC due to its supportive infrastructure and One Window Service Center, especially established for Chinese companies.

Throwing light on connectivity of Allama Iqbal and M-3 Industrial Cities with other parts of the country, he said they were connected with the Karachi Port in South via Motorway M-4 and deep seaport of Gowadar and in North with Islamabad, Peshawar, China, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.