Bids for installing Solar Micro-Grid stations in rural areas within few weeks, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The bidding process for installing one to four megawatt (mw) Solar Micro-Grid stations in rural areas of the country would be initiated within a period of the next few weeks, said Minister for Energy and Power Khurram Dastigir Khan said Friday.

Replying to a question of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi during question hour in the Upper House of the Parliament, he said the government has waived sales tax and duties on the purchase of solar panels. Loans were being disbursed among the people on installing solar panels at six percent interest rates.

In reply to another question receivables from Karachi Electric Supply Company, he said Prime Minister has already constituted a Task Force under the chairmanship of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, comprising Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Federal Minister for Energy, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for State (Petroleum Division), Secretary, Finance Division, Secretary, Power Division, Secretary, Petroleum Division, Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh, Additional Secretary (CF), Ministry of Finance.

Once the Taskforce finalizes its recommendations for recovery of pending dues, the same will be adopted after approval of the Federal Cabinet accordingly.

He said the total amount payable to the CPPA-G/ NTDCL by Karachi Electric on account of electricity supply is Rs. 490 billion by 31-12-2022.

K-Electric has paid Rs. 85,133 billion to CPPA-G during the last year 2021-22. Also, he said the bidding process for 600 megawatt (mw) fossil fuel project would be completed in Muzaffarabad very soon.

The government was providing electricity to five export sectors at the rate of 19.99 per unit.