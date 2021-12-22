Bids for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway received: NHA Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha Wednesday said, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the last missing link of Peshawar Karachi Motorway and bids for construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been received where NHA is in process of their evaluation.

As per directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris, Chairman NHA held E-Kachehri today through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people all over the country.

The chairman has also issued on spot directions to undertake steps for earlier solution of public complaints, said a news release.

He said widening and rehabilitation of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargrah road is underway to facilitate the traffic.

He said, contractor has already been mobilized on Chitral-Ayum Road likewise work on Chitral-Shandur Road is in progress, and it will be completed in three years time period. Steps are being taken for earlier payments to the land owners/affectees of Gilgit-Shandur Road.

He said paper work for Kharian-Rawalpindi Project is being completed while feasibility study is being made of Mangla Mirpur-Muzaffarabad and Kharian-Basima Road Projects.

Keeping in view the importance of Kohat-Jand Road, Chairman NHA said, this project will also be completed soon, while work on Peshawar-Northern Bypass is progressing gradually.

He recalled, as per planning, Shahdara Flyover Project on N-5 will be undertaking on Public Private Partnership basis. Continuing he said, Shahiya Bridge on Hasanabdal-Haripur road will be started soon. Dera Ghazi Khan-Rajanpur road project will be undertaken next year. Layya-Taunsa Bridge has been completed and work on its approach roads is being completed. In order to provide civic and travelling amenities to people on Hazara Motorway, procurement process is being completed on priority basis.

He said, reflectors will also be installed on Sukkur-Shikarpur road for ease of the traffic.

He informed that NHA employees are not exempted from Toll Tax on NHA network.

He reiterated commitment to upgrade and modernize NHA network as per international standards.