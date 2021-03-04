Bids to install street lights on city road to open on Mar 17

Commissioner Multan and administrator Metropolitan Corporation Javed Akhtar Mahmood Thursday ordered installation of street lights on a traffic-busy road that stretched forward to Multan-Lahore highway and said that the bids have been invited and would be opened on Mar 17

Presiding over a review meeting here, the commissioner said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would plant over 300 trees from Kumharaanwala Chowk to fertilizers factory before installation of street lights to avoid losses and improve the view.

He also directed PHA and metropolitan corporation to complete renovation of the road till Apr 10.

The commissioner said the electricity poles on the side of the road were 150 feet apart and tree plantation would fill the space between the poles upto fertilizers factory.

He also directed the officials concerned to continue operation against illegal parking stands and extortionists and warned that strict action would be taken in case any metropolitan corporation official was found to be involved in illegal practices.