Bids to smuggle 1544 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and the district police foiled six bids to smuggle 1,544 bags of wheat flour, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with the Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up six accused, namely Hidayatullah, Siraj, Numan, Saif ur Rehman, Amjad and Pehalwan Khan on recovery of 1,544 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally transport wheat and flour out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

