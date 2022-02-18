UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Drug Foiled; Lady Smuggler Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 04:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Excise and Narcotics Control police Friday foiled various bids to smuggle a huge cache of drugs from Khyber Pakhtukhwa to Punjab and held a lady and two international smugglers.

According to a spokesman of the Narcotics department, Excise Police Peshawar Region conducted a raid on H Chowk and confiscated 2000 grams heroin and 2400 grams hashish and 2400 grams opium from a vehicle.

In another action the excise police arrested a lady smuggler while her accomplice fled from the scene, however the police recovered 9 kg and 896 grams of hashish here.

In another crackdown, the Narcotics Control police arrested two international smugglers from Haji Camp bus terminal who had swallowed several capsules having 400 grams heroin to smuggle it to Punjab and later abroad.

Cases registered in relevant police stations for further investigation in all the three operations, excise spokesman said.

