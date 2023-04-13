UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Drugs Foiled; 51 Capsules Of ICE, 12kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau, Mardan on Thursday foiled bids to smuggle narcotics and recovered 51 capsules of ICE and hashish drugs from two drug peddlers.

The spokesman of Excise Police Mardan said that Excise Police acting on a tip-off arrested a person from Islamabad Motorway who was trying to smuggle 51 capsules filled with 314 grams of ICE drug in his stomach by swallowing to Bahrain.

The accused was taken to MMC hospital Mardan where the doctors recovered the capsules from his stomach.

The official said that the accused was taken into custody for interrogation and further arrest of his facilitators.

In another operation near Rashakai Interchange, the Excise Police recovered 12 kg of hashish from motor car number bearing registration No. LEI-1161.

