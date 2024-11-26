Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Bara police have successfully seized a large quantity of drugs in two separate operations, recovering over 73 kilograms of hashish and arresting a drug peddler.

According to details, acting on a tip-off, SHO Bara Hardam Gul, along with Naseem Shaheed Check post Incharge Jamshed Khan and Naeem, stopped a motorcar bearing registration number D-5583 at a checkpoint.

Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered 30 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested the suspect, Syed Alam, a resident of Nala Khwar.

The drug peddler was shifted to local police station where a case was registered against him.

In another operation, Sub-Inspector Noor-ul-Haq intercepted motorcyclists during a patrol.

The suspects broke through the checkpoint and attempted to flee. The police pursued and managed to seize the motorcycle, recovering a bag containing 43.75 kilograms of hashish.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal emphasized the importance of public cooperation in the fight against drugs, stating, "drugs are a source of death and disgrace.

We will not show any leniency to those involved in the drug trade.” He warned that crackdowns would continue against drug dealers, smugglers, suppliers, and their facilitators.