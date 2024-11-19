Bids To Smuggle Narcotics Foiled; Two Held
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The district police on Tuesday foiled bids to smuggle drugs and arrested two peddlers while recovering 43 kg hashish.
According to police spokesman, the operations were conducted under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal.
Acting on tip-off, SHO Bara Hardum Gul and ASI Muhammad Rafiq carried out two successful anti-smuggling raids in the Shalobar area.
In the first operation, a vehicle bearing registration number AGZ-864 was stopped at a checkpoint near Shalobar Chowk.
Upon inspection, 18 kilograms of hashish were recovered, and the suspect, Mehmood, was arrested.
In the second operation, another vehicle, registration number KB-900 was searched during a special checkpoint in the same area, resulting in the recovery of 25 kilograms of hashish.
The police arrested an suspect, Anzar Gul from the spot.
Both the peddlers were shifted to police station where further interrogation was underway.
APP/adi
