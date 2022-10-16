UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The food Department and local police have foiled six different bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing huge quantity of bags and six vehicles including four trucks.

Assistant Food Controller Aabid Ijaz Khan while briefing the media on Sunday, said that during crackdown Taxila Police foiled two different attempts to smuggle 110 bags of flour from Punjab to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and seized two vehicles besides arrest of two drivers named Rehat and Akram.

He further added that the Food Department along with Wah Saddar police confiscated four trucks loaded with 1550 bags of wheat. He informed that police arrested four drivers namely Abdul Razzaq, Aslam, Abdul Hameed and Javaid for smuggling the wheat and flour.

