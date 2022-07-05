Bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1700 bags confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat flour besides seizing 1,700 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food department along with Naseerabad police seized three trucks loaded with bags of flour.

The accused drivers namely Naik, Fazal and Faisal were arrested, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action against those involved in its smuggling.