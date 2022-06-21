UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat & Flour Foiled; 245 Bags Confiscated

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Bids to smuggle wheat & flour foiled; 245 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Tuesday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 245 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila and Saddar Wah police confiscated two Suzuki pickups and a truck loaded with 115 flour bags and 130 wheat bags.

Three drivers namely Mashood, Faisal and Aman were also sent behind the bars and police impounded two Suzuki pickups and a truck, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

